COD, Nov. 5, 2020: Thanks to many for efforts during election season

Thanks for the efforts during election season

Editor, Timers-Dispatch:

It’s time for a thank-you letter.

First, thank you to the General Assembly for making it easy to vote in advance and easier to prove who you are.

Thank you to the election officials and workers who helped all of us vote with patience, including those poll workers who put in a long day on Election Day.

Thank you to all who put in the time and energy to raise money and work their districts to offer voters a choice in this election.

Thank you to the U.S. Postal Service workers, who managed — despite nonstop criticism from many — to deliver regular mail, ballots and a whole lot of electioneering material.

Finally, thank you to all of my fellow citizens who voted. There’s not a more important duty for all of us.

Linda Owen.