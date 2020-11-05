COD, Nov. 6, 2020: Teachers succeeding despite challenges

Teachers succeeding despite challenges

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have the honor of being a grandparent of a Henrico County middle school student. I also have had the privilege of listening in on classes that she attends virtually. I was a high school teacher for several years and I heavily relied on the classroom interactions to evaluate my own performance. Scrunched-up faces indicated that my students did not understand; slowly closing eyes told me that I was being downright boring; eyes that followed me as I moved around the classroom said that I was doing a good job spreading my message.

I cannot imagine how difficult it is to deliver a message to an empty classroom with very limited direct interaction with students. Teachers in our school systems never have been challenged in such a way. But I have listened in on many classes and I am impressed with the hard work, extra effort and enthusiasm with which our teachers are delivering the academic message.

I don’t know how we will make the right decision about bringing the students back to in-person schooling. Certainly, safety and health of our students and teachers should be at the forefront of any decision. Every family’s situation is different, and the decision is extremely difficult. In the end, we all will do what is right for our families.