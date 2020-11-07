COD, Nov. 8, 2020: Bitter election battle troubles 'old soldier'

Bitter election battle
troubles ‘old soldier’
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I don’t know about you, but this presidential election season has me profoundly nervous and extremely unsettled.
I can’t believe that former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump still pretty much are in a “close election.”
I sincerely believe that “we are in a fight for the soul of our great nation.”
I feel that we are at a precipice that will determine America’s pathway and destiny for years and decades — possibly centuries — to come.
In my 80-plus years, I have witnessed America’s slow and steady journey to its eventual manifest destiny. I am very afraid that too many of us don’t understand and realize what is being done or what is at stake. Though it might sound like a cliché, I love my country and its peoples to not “fight the good fight” and to not get into “good trouble.”
Meantime, I shall continue to fight the good fight and “get in good trouble,” as U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said several months before his death.
To quote Gen. Douglas MacArthur: “Old soldiers never die — they just fade away.”
Accordingly, as a patriot, octogenarian, soldier (Marine) and idealist, I shall continue to fight the good fight and to get into good trouble … as I slowly, but steadily, fade way.
John L. Horton.
Norfolk.