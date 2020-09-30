COD, Oct. 1, 2020: Integrity, truth-telling are essential qualities

Integrity, truth-telling are essential qualities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We expect the candidates for entrance into our service academies — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and Navy — to possess a keen intellect, courage, good character, integrity and the ability to always speak the truth. In short, to possess the highest sense of personal honor. During the four years at school, students will be tested morally, mentally and physically.

Those who fail to meet required standards are expelled. These standards are required and maintained because the welfare and lives of our soldiers and sailors are sacrosanct, as are the lives and fortunes of the civilian population and the Constitution we are sworn to uphold and protect.

Our system of government is strongest when both sides are represented: Harry Truman-Dwight Eisenhower, Barry Goldwater-Hubert Humphrey, Ronald Reagan-Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, John McCain-Joe Biden, Antonin Scalia-Ruth Bader Ginsburg — polar opposites but honorable friends.

I understand the military. What I fail to understand is an electorate that doesn’t demand anywhere near as much from our president, members of Congress, governors and other politicians as we demand from our most junior officers.