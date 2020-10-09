COD, Oct. 10, 2020: Pull together and show faith in country by voting

Pull together and show faith in country by voting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With all the negativity surrounding us, we need to try to be positive. We can do that by remembering that America is more than 200 years old; and our democratic republic has survived wars, epidemics and more. We are a strong people and when there is a crisis, such as during World War II, we come together as a nation.

So, please, vote — whether you vote by absentee ballot, go early to vote in person at the registrar’s office or vote in person on Election Day. By doing this, you are showing you have faith in our country and that the electoral process will work — just as it always has.

Laura N. Lennox.