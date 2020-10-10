COD, Oct. 11, 2020: Compromise still key to successful governance

Compromise still key

to successful governance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we make our way through this age of anxiety, we would do well to reflect on a remedy we found at another time in our history.

In 1787, virtually bankrupt, unable to pay foreign or domestic debt, humiliated by the inability to redeem paper script given to men who left home and family to serve their country, 13 disunited states faced a troubled future. In response to urgent petitions from concerned legislators, the Constitutional Convention authorized a special meeting to be held in Philadelphia. On May 29 in the Pennsylvania State House (now known as Independence Hall), Edmund Randolph, a delegate from Virginia, rose to offer a plan designed to alter the shape of American government. Based on an intricate arrangement of checks and balances, the tripartite scheme of an independent legislature, executive and judiciary then would replace the ineffective Articles of Confederation.