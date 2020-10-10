COD, Oct. 11, 2020: Compromise still key to successful governance

Compromise still key
to successful governance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As we make our way through this age of anxiety, we would do well to reflect on a remedy we found at another time in our history.
In 1787, virtually bankrupt, unable to pay foreign or domestic debt, humiliated by the inability to redeem paper script given to men who left home and family to serve their country, 13 disunited states faced a troubled future. In response to urgent petitions from concerned legislators, the Constitutional Convention authorized a special meeting to be held in Philadelphia. On May 29 in the Pennsylvania State House (now known as Independence Hall), Edmund Randolph, a delegate from Virginia, rose to offer a plan designed to alter the shape of American government. Based on an intricate arrangement of checks and balances, the tripartite scheme of an independent legislature, executive and judiciary then would replace the ineffective Articles of Confederation.
Known as Randolph’s Resolutions or the Virginia Plan, it essentially was the product of the prodigious brain of James Madison. As to be expected of any free society, the proposal was not greeted with unanimous applause. It is fair to say, however, that the Virginia Plan initiated the argument, debate and collaboration that gives to each American the right to inquire, to speak, to assemble, and to pray or not to pray.
On Sept. 18, 1787, only a day after he and 38 others had signed the U.S. Constitution, Nicholas Gilman, a New Hampshire delegate, wrote, “It had been conceived in bargaining and compromise.”
Gilman told us how the Constitution was born. Benjamin Franklin told us how it would live.
The perpetuation of the republic and the preservation of the Constitution relies on “informed, alert citizens.”
It was true then. It is no less true today.
Herbert Heltzer.
Henrico.