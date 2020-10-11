COD, Oct. 12, 2020: Treat BLM sign the same as holiday light displays

Treat BLM sign the same as holiday light displays

As recently reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Tim and Lauren Barry have been told the Black Lives Matter display on their Buford Road property is in violation of a Chesterfield County zoning ordinance because it is larger than 14 square feet and closer than 20 feet from the road. Does this same ordinance apply to Halloween and Christmas displays? A quick internet search revealed many photos of “Tacky Light” locations in Chesterfield County with lettering and other images that appear to be more than 14 square feet and much closer than 20 feet from the road. For example, a Nov. 5 post on the RTD’s website has photos of a “Tacky Light” display that appears to be in violation of the same ordinance that the Barrys’ have been cited for. Don’t get me wrong, I am not attacking “Tacky Lights” or asking why they are not cited. I believe neither the Barrys nor the owners of holiday light displays should be cited.