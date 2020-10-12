COD, Oct. 13, 2020: Amendment 1 needed to end gerrymandering

Amendment 1 needed
to end gerrymandering
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A couple of weeks ago, I clarified that the Redistricting Commission Amendment (Amendment 1) wouldn’t lead to a partisan gerrymander by the Supreme Court of Virginia. At the time, the fear that it would do that was the primary reason the amendment’s opponents cited to vote against it. Now, they’ve discarded that rationale, and argue that Amendment 1 isn’t needed, because the General Assembly has banned partisan gerrymandering already. This claim is wrong, and is not a good reason to vote against the amendment.
The General Assembly passed House Bill 1255, which claims to ban districts that excessively favor one party. However, there’s no clear meaning in the law about what constitutes excessive partisanship. Even the Supreme Court of the United States has decided, in Rucho v. Common Cause, that there is no clear standard for what an excessively partisan district looks like. So HB 1255 would command the new districts to meet an undefined, nonexistent standard. That isn’t “banning gerrymandering.”
What if someone disputed the General Assembly’s district lines for being too partisan under HB 1255? The Virginia courts would be asked to interpret that law. So HB1255 also returns the Supreme Court of Virginia to the scene in a less clear, controlled way than the amendment does.
If the courts do have to interpret the law — which they will, since it demands a nonexistent standard — they will have two choices. They could create an original standard for determining if the lines drawn in redistricting violate HB 1255’s standards. This would give the Virginia courts vast unchecked power. Alternatively, they could decide they are unqualified to establish a standard — letting the General Assembly police itself by defining what a gerrymander is.
None of these outcomes of HB 1255 solve the problem of gerrymandering, much less “ban” it. If you want fairer maps, the simple answer remains the best answer. Vote “yes” for Amendment 1.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Richmond.