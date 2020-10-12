COD, Oct. 13, 2020: Amendment 1 needed to end gerrymandering

Amendment 1 needed

to end gerrymandering

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A couple of weeks ago, I clarified that the Redistricting Commission Amendment (Amendment 1) wouldn’t lead to a partisan gerrymander by the Supreme Court of Virginia. At the time, the fear that it would do that was the primary reason the amendment’s opponents cited to vote against it. Now, they’ve discarded that rationale, and argue that Amendment 1 isn’t needed, because the General Assembly has banned partisan gerrymandering already. This claim is wrong, and is not a good reason to vote against the amendment.

The General Assembly passed House Bill 1255, which claims to ban districts that excessively favor one party. However, there’s no clear meaning in the law about what constitutes excessive partisanship. Even the Supreme Court of the United States has decided, in Rucho v. Common Cause, that there is no clear standard for what an excessively partisan district looks like. So HB 1255 would command the new districts to meet an undefined, nonexistent standard. That isn’t “banning gerrymandering.”