COD, Oct. 14, 2020: FBI helping to ensure integrity of election

FBI helping to ensure integrity of election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

America’s elections are the foundation of our democracy and protecting them is a top priority of the FBI. Potential election threats range from foreign influence and cyber operations to campaign finance crimes, voter or ballot fraud, and civil rights violations.

Foreign adversaries pose a significant threat to election integrity through their attempts to polarize the public or suppress votes by spreading false information on social media.

While states have the primary responsibility for ensuring fair elections, the FBI plays an important role. The FBI investigates federal election crimes and election-related civil rights violations, and works closely with partners at every level of government, including the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security and the Postal Inspection Service, to identify and mitigate election interference.

These partnerships are critical, but success depends on help from the American public. Every voter can protect his or her voice by learning about foreign influence tactics, relying on trusted sources for election information and viewing social media with a critical eye.