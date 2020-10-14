COD, Oct.15, 2020: Lawmakers, lobbyists disregard Va.'s citizens

Lawmakers, lobbyists disregard Va.’s citizens

Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch and reporter Patrick Wilson for Sunday’s revealing article on the collusion among Virginia’s state government, environmental lobbyists and Dominion Energy. At 83, I have been around too long to be shocked that our lawmaking is for sale to the highest bidder, but I am surprised that it took the Democrats so little time, after winning the General Assembly, to learn the ropes. Virginia‘s electricity consumers should not be astonished to learn that Gov. Ralph Northam, members of the General Assembly, environmental lobbies and Dominion Energy do not have their interests in mind. But, citizens with sincere concerns about the environment should expect better from their lobbyists and state legislature. Moreover, tying the hands of the State Corporation Commission in protecting consumers against monopolies should be unacceptable to everyone.