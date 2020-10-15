COD, Oct. 16, 2020: Be open to considering different viewpoints

Be open to considering different viewpoints

More and more, we hear “The science is settled” and “We will follow the science,” and we see yard signs pledging “We believe in science.” But science rarely is settled. Researchers develop methods of gathering data in attempts to answer a question. If the process is done correctly, then the data collected is a fact.

Now comes the subjective interpretation of those facts. The researchers draw conclusions, subject to the scrutiny of their peers, and these conclusions are subject to the researchers’ individual bias regardless of how well the experiment is designed. What we end up with is a consensus: More scientists come down on one side than the other. But the consensus can and should change as new and more facts come to light. It is the duty of science to question the status quo. That is how our understanding of the natural world builds over time. Can you imagine if we decided the science was settled when we thought the sun revolved around the Earth or the Earth was flat?