COD, Oct. 18, 2020: Patriotism, nationalism are different concepts

Patriotism, nationalism

are different concepts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Patriotism and nationalism should not be confounded. One can love and be proud of one’s country for its democracy, its traditions and way of life — all symbolizing patriotism without being nationalistic.

Nationalism, on the other hand, has through history given rise to dictators leading undemocratic and authoritarian governments with a sense of superiority, selfishness and often disrespect for other nations. It has caused wars, leaving in its wake the loss of human lives and destruction, followed by poverty and starvation.

Learning from the hard lessons of history involving hostilities and wars between them, the major European countries got together and created the European Union (EU), with its own executive body — the European Commission — greatly tempering past nationalism while maintaining the identities and patriotism among its member nations and, most importantly, keeping peace in the region. Today, the EU is a major economic power and a much-needed bulwark against dictatorial Russia’s aspirations for expansion, dominance and trouble-making in Europe.