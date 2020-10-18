COD, Oct. 19, 2020: Fact-check the news to make informed choices

Fact-check the news to make informed choices

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In these extraordinary times it’s especially important for voters to make well-informed decisions regarding our nation’s policies. Our obligation is to stay informed, verify facts and ensure our elected officials are proposing and doing what we think is correct, then cast our votes accordingly.

Upon hearing so much about fake news and a biased press, we need reliable sources to check the facts. We should determine what’s true, not just accept convenient political commentary.

There are many objective, nonpartisan and often nonprofit places to verify what we hear and read. Several well-regarded sites include: factcheck.org, politifact.com, poynter.org, reuters.com/fact-check, snopes.com and truthorfiction.com

Additionally, the site mediabiasfactcheck.com is designed to verify how a specific media outlet presents the news, and includes its political leanings and overall accuracy. The site is overseen by The International Fact Checking Network and uses AP Fact Check, an IFCN fact checker from The Associated Press.