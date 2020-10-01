COD, Oct. 2, 2020: Small businesses need help to stay afloat

Small businesses need help to stay afloat

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and many small-business owners also are stepping up to support front-line workers and our communities during this incredibly difficult time. It is time Virginia legislators recognized that we are worth saving.

Even though many of us are experiencing extreme losses in profits, small businesses still are giving back to our communities. When the pandemic hit, I quickly realized that not only was my own father highly at risk, but so were many of my neighbors. With business slow at my consulting agency, I started dedicating my time to circulating face masks. When I started getting approached to do bulk orders of masks, I was encouraged to accept the orders to cover my overhead costs. So I did, and for every mask sold, I donate a mask to a person in need. I’ve been able to donate more than 11,000 masks so far.