COD, Oct. 20, 2020: Greater effort needed to boost school's diversity

Greater effort needed to

boost school’s diversity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a deeply grateful and proud graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School (MLWHS), my heart is broken over recently published enrollment statistics that reflect a continuing low enrollment of students from racially diverse backgrounds. Such stats are horrendous, and the underlying process reflects worse on leaders than on this region’s quality of students. Can we face the reality that when the outcome is wrong, the process is wrong?

I was a cheerleader during my high school days, but now it is quite difficult for me to cheer through my tears since Richmond and the feeder localities can do no better after nearly 30 years in existence and 19 years at this location.

Named for an historic Black leader, MLWHS graduated some of Richmond’s most honored, successful and well-known citizens. Yet the current selection process seems to minimize the number of both Black and Hispanic students, which impacts their lives and their futures.