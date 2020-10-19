COD, Oct. 20, 2020: Greater effort needed to boost school's diversity

Greater effort needed to
boost school’s diversity
As a deeply grateful and proud graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School (MLWHS), my heart is broken over recently published enrollment statistics that reflect a continuing low enrollment of students from racially diverse backgrounds. Such stats are horrendous, and the underlying process reflects worse on leaders than on this region’s quality of students. Can we face the reality that when the outcome is wrong, the process is wrong?
I was a cheerleader during my high school days, but now it is quite difficult for me to cheer through my tears since Richmond and the feeder localities can do no better after nearly 30 years in existence and 19 years at this location.
Named for an historic Black leader, MLWHS graduated some of Richmond’s most honored, successful and well-known citizens. Yet the current selection process seems to minimize the number of both Black and Hispanic students, which impacts their lives and their futures.
A previously 100% Black high school that was named for one of the most historically lauded African American females in our country — graduating hundreds of Black students each year — yet now barely attains a 4% enrollment not only is disappointing, it also is shameful. It simply does not compute. Have we learned so little from the past that our ability to craft and create a better future for our students so seriously is compromised and hamstrung?
It is my hope that greater intentionality can forge a healthier selection process than what now is in place. There is no doubt that students throughout our region deserve far better from this stellar educational opportunity to spur them toward becoming the quality of world citizens we desire, need and yet envision.
Paige Lanier Chargois.
