COD, Oct. 21, 2020: City's plans will put the homeless in danger

City’s plans will put homeless in danger

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond is on the verge of a major housing emergency. This past week, RTD reporter Mark Robinson wrote two significant pieces that brought attention to the housing crisis: Richmond announced plans to discontinue operation of its usual cold weather shelter (CWS) this winter and the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority decided to demolish public housing complexes. The decisions to scrap CWS and demolish public housing are irresponsible and unethical.

This summer, we saw the highest rates of unemployment in the U.S. since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started recording that number in the 1940s. New COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the commonwealth.

Richmond needs a publicly funded, year-round shelter as a safety net. The Eviction Lab at Princeton University rated Richmond the second-worst city in the nation for eviction rates in 2018. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) federal eviction moratorium only lasts until Dec. 31. Despite the moratorium, rent has kept adding up — for Virginia renters who face a pending eviction, the average amount owed is $2,046.