COD, Oct. 22, 2020: Leaders must aspire to an equitable world

Leaders must aspire

to an equitable world

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One hundred years seems so long ago. The Roaring ‘20s was a decade of economic growth and widespread prosperity, driven by recovery from wartime devastation and deferred spending, a boom in construction and the rapid growth of consumer goods, such as automobiles and electricity.

Two hundred years ago, the Era of Good Feelings marked a period in the political history of the United States that reflected a sense of national purpose and a desire for unity among Americans in the aftermath of the War of 1812.

Today, there is a growing movement toward social perfection, led by activists for human rights, animal rights and Earth rights. We vote every day with how we spend our money, but our leaders need to aspire for an equitable world, too. I urge everyone to vote on Nov. 3.

Alan Sturgis.