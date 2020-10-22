COD, Oct. 23, 2020: Flex political muscle by exercising right to vote

Flex political muscle by exercising right to vote

In my years of being able to vote, I have voted every year. The outcomes haven’t always ended with the results that I wanted. However, if I didn’t vote, I didn’t have anyone to blame but myself. Voting is our legal right. The 15th Amendment guarantees us that right. I urge all citizens to use it.

I have voted for Democrats and Republicans, men and women, Blacks and whites. I have voted in local races, state races and national (presidential) races. I’ve tried, at times, to look past political parties. Knowing that no one is perfect, I have voted for the person whom I believed stood for what I believed was right and honest. I hear and see the things that directly come out of the candidates’ mouths and not just what the news commentators say they heard. In times like these, we need to vote to change things if we are not satisfied with what’s going on, or vote to keep things as they stand.