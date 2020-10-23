COD, Oct. 24, 2020: Kind, helpful poll workers made voting day memorable

Kind, helpful workers made voting day memorable

I recently had the pleasure of voting early. I made the somewhat spontaneous decision due to the possibility of a large crowd at my polling place on Election Day. I arrived at the Western Henrico County Government Complex at 3 p.m. The line looked somewhat daunting due to its length. There approximately were 50 to 75 people in line, all appropriately spaced with social distancing markers clearly visible on the sidewalk. It was a beautiful autumn day, which made the experience even more pleasant. I noticed a young man in front of me who was texting on his mobile phone and using sign language. He also had a cochlear implant. The line moved at a steady and consistent pace. The poll workers were very kind and helpful. Curbside voting also was available. The takeaway from the day, however, was the partially deaf man. He was assisted by every worker, and after he deposited his ballot, he turned around and thanked the worker and said, “This is my first time to vote.” The entire process was completed in 25 minutes. Kudos to the wonderful poll workers in Henrico County for making the process effortless and the day memorable.