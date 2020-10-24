COD, Oct. 25, 2020: November Endowment supports performing arts

November Endowment supports performing arts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much is known about my aunt and uncle, Sara Belle and Neil November, but I’d like to share a couple of things about them of which you probably aren’t aware.

First, they loved Richmond and the surrounding area’s cultural offerings so much that they created the Sara Belle and Neil November Endowment for the Theater Arts within the Community Foundation many years ago.

Second, they are endowing the fund with almost $2 million to financially assist the performing arts in perpetuity.

But I believe the most important point is that Sara Belle and Neil lived by a written “ethical will.” Although theirs was somewhat lengthy, it really boiled down to a simple passage that reminded, “Do as MUCH as you can, for as MANY as you can, for as LONG as you can.” They involved as many people as they could with this philosophy without regard to how much the “MUCH” was, be it pennies, a dollar or millions. Just do as much as you can for as many as you can for as long as you can.