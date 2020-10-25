COD, Oct. 26, 2020: High-density housing unaffordable to many

High-density housing unaffordable to many
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was willing to ignore Don O’Keefe’s recent op-ed pushing high-density development in historic neighborhoods until I read this sentence: “We must not continue to prioritize the aesthetic preferences of middle- and upper-class whites over the needs of working people who increasingly are priced out of urban neighborhoods.” This is nonsense. The beauty of our city is not open to debate, and development is the very reason many working and older people are priced out of urban neighborhoods.
Richmond’s infrastructure was built with the ideals of the City Beautiful Movement. W.E. Cutshaw designed our elegant streetscape with parks, waterworks, 50,000 trees and grand municipal buildings embracing the philosophy that beauty is good for the soul. It enriches the quality of life for all. To assume that only certain white people appreciate the ineffable is elitist and racist.
More problematic is the notion that “transit-oriented upzoning” will help the working class, when actually the opposite is true. The high-rise apartments that already have sprung up along the GRTC Pulse corridor are meant for millennials — not working families. They accelerate rents and spur gentrification, forcing long-term residents out of their homes.
New laws must be codified to ensure that developers include more truly affordable housing in their projects. The current formula is not realistic. Even tiny studio apartments are out of reach of much of the population, much less a single parent needing a two-bedroom unit.
Are there really enough potential renters to justify skyscrapers? Many of the developers are not local, but are here to take advantage of our inexpensive market. They have no sense of place. Credits and “opportunity zones” allow circumventing paying taxes for years. Coffers must be enforced to help pay for schools and public services.
Don’t allow misplaced enthusiasm for growth to endanger the quality of life that current residents cherish. Vote “no” on rezoning Richmond.
Caryl Burtner.
Richmond.