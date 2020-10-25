COD, Oct. 26, 2020: High-density housing unaffordable to many

High-density housing unaffordable to many

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was willing to ignore Don O’Keefe’s recent op-ed pushing high-density development in historic neighborhoods until I read this sentence: “We must not continue to prioritize the aesthetic preferences of middle- and upper-class whites over the needs of working people who increasingly are priced out of urban neighborhoods.” This is nonsense. The beauty of our city is not open to debate, and development is the very reason many working and older people are priced out of urban neighborhoods.

Richmond’s infrastructure was built with the ideals of the City Beautiful Movement. W.E. Cutshaw designed our elegant streetscape with parks, waterworks, 50,000 trees and grand municipal buildings embracing the philosophy that beauty is good for the soul. It enriches the quality of life for all. To assume that only certain white people appreciate the ineffable is elitist and racist.

More problematic is the notion that “transit-oriented upzoning” will help the working class, when actually the opposite is true. The high-rise apartments that already have sprung up along the GRTC Pulse corridor are meant for millennials — not working families. They accelerate rents and spur gentrification, forcing long-term residents out of their homes.