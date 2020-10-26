COD, Oct. 27, 2020: Honor health care workers who aid COVID-19 patients

Honor health care workers who aid COVID-19 patients

Oct. 25-31 is Respiratory Care Week, which recognizes the health care specialists who care for patients of all ages with pulmonary diseases. Respiratory therapists help diagnose and treat lung disorders, and educate patients and families about disease management. Respiratory therapists work in hospitals, outpatient clinics, sleep labs and even in patients’ homes.

Respiratory therapists have played a critical role this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. When people become ill with COVID-19, the respiratory therapist is one of the first providers they see when they go to the emergency department with shortness of breath. If their condition deteriorates, we manage the ventilator while they are in the intensive care unit, see them daily for breathing treatments throughout their hospital stay, and assess their readiness for discharge when recovered.