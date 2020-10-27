COD, Oct. 28, 2020: City's most vulnerable need shelter from the cold

City’s most vulnerable need shelter from cold

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At a time when our city’s most vulnerable are facing even more risks due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is crucial to give these individuals an option to get out of the cold by reopening the cold weather shelter. I’ve had the unfortunate experience of being one of these individuals who wanted nothing more than to just get out of the cold. I vividly remember all the calculations required to survive:

How will I keep myself warm? The weather in Virginia is unpredictable. That might be a joke to some and an inconvenience to many. It’s a different story when you have nowhere to go.

Where will I use the bathroom? Can I keep going to the same store? Are they catching on yet since I don’t have money to buy anything?

Will I be safe in the spot I’ve chosen? I know I can’t stay in the same spot for long before the police come. Where will I go next?

How will I eat today? Food stamps are worthless with no place to store or cook food and you can’t buy prepared meals with the electronic benefits transfer.

Survival is exhausting and constant. The toll it takes on your mind and body is indescribable. In short, it’s a terrible experience that no one should have to go through.