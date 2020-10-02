COD, Oct. 3, 2020: New law seeks to put end to distracted driving

New law seeks to put end to distracted driving

Editor, Times-dispatch:

No life is worth losing to driver distractions. In Virginia, 55 people died in distracted driving crashes in 2018, according to data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nationwide, nearly 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver, contributing to the 36,560 lives lost to crashes on U.S. roadways in 2018. There is no text worth reading or sending when injuring or killing someone is the potential cost.

Starting in January, drivers in Virginia can be fined for holding a handheld personal communications device. The previous 2009 law only forbid texting and emailing while driving. This law, with a $125 fine for the first offense, will help drivers stay focused.

The consequences of alcohol-impaired driving and texting while driving could be the same, so AAA urges drivers: “Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated.” Put aside electronic distractions and never use texting, emailing, video games or internet functions, including those built into the vehicle, while driving. Stow your phone away, put it in airplane mode or activate call/text blocking features.