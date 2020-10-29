COD, Oct. 30, 2020: Former competitor offers tribute to Earle Dunford

Former competitor offers tribute to Earle Dunford

J. Earle Dunford Jr. and I were competitors from late 1975 until the end of 1985. Actually, we were competitors longer than that, but that was the period during his long tenure as city editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch that I was city editor of The Richmond News Leader and we really were butting horns. Both papers had the same owners, but — in the newsrooms — a battle to be first with the most complete, accurate and well-written stories was constant.