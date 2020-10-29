COD, Oct. 30, 2020: Former competitor offers tribute to Earle Dunford

Former competitor offers tribute to Earle Dunford
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
J. Earle Dunford Jr. and I were competitors from late 1975 until the end of 1985. Actually, we were competitors longer than that, but that was the period during his long tenure as city editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch that I was city editor of The Richmond News Leader and we really were butting horns. Both papers had the same owners, but — in the newsrooms — a battle to be first with the most complete, accurate and well-written stories was constant.
Earle and I worked in different newsrooms and usually at different times. We knew each other, but we weren’t close friends. Nevertheless, I respected and admired him, and I miss him, just as I know that he is missed by thousands of readers, plus friends and family. Journalism needs more editors like Earle. #30 to a life well lived.
Henry S. Chenault Jr.
Mechanicsville.