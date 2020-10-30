COD, Oct. 31, 2020: Kudos to teachers who work long hours for little pay

Kudos to teachers who work long hours for little pay

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading Suzanne Jenkins’ recent op-ed, “Schools and the pandemic: Teachers are working,” I wanted to take time to applaud her efforts to unmask the 24/7 life of a hardworking, dedicated educator. Having taught for 35 years for Chesterfield County Public Schools, I can agree this plea paints a realistic picture.

At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, with all parents being called to man the front line of their children’s education, I was encouraged, thinking that teachers finally would receive more respect. With the lion’s share of the learning load landing on homes, I had to believe that families would champion the call for and gratefully express their appreciation of qualified instructors trained to handle the plethora of skills and subjects students must master. I am sure there are those out there who do thank their lucky stars for previous and current teachers, as they have found themselves inadequately prepared for the tasks at hand. However, even during a pandemic, I fear that the public still has not fully embraced, nor acknowledged, the duties demanded of educators.