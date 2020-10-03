COD, Oct. 4, 2020: Wisdom of mothers still rings true today

Wisdom of mothers

still rings true today

Editor, Times Dispatch:

As we all listen to the sounds of disharmony around us, I think of the wisdom of my mother and the mothers of my friends as they taught us how to behave and act.

They taught us medicine: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” “Drink your milk; it forms strong bones.” “Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.” (Today, it would be: “Wear a mask.”) My personal favorite was, “If you keep on making that horrible face, it will freeze like that.”

Of course, we also heeded other advice: “Step on a crack, break your mother’s back” — and we carefully watched our steps on the sidewalks.

Our mothers taught us manners: “Don’t you dare sass me young lady.” “Don’t interrupt when someone is speaking.” “Play nice.” “Play fair.” And our mothers spoke the words to end all discussion: “Because I say so.”

We were told, “You can’t judge a book by its cover” as we learned to look beyond the exterior to the inner person. We heard, “Too many cooks spoil the broth” as we learned cooperation.