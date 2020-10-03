COD, Oct. 4, 2020: Wisdom of mothers still rings true today

Wisdom of mothers
still rings true today
Editor, Times Dispatch:
As we all listen to the sounds of disharmony around us, I think of the wisdom of my mother and the mothers of my friends as they taught us how to behave and act.
They taught us medicine: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” “Drink your milk; it forms strong bones.” “Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.” (Today, it would be: “Wear a mask.”) My personal favorite was, “If you keep on making that horrible face, it will freeze like that.”
Of course, we also heeded other advice: “Step on a crack, break your mother’s back” — and we carefully watched our steps on the sidewalks.
Our mothers taught us manners: “Don’t you dare sass me young lady.” “Don’t interrupt when someone is speaking.” “Play nice.” “Play fair.” And our mothers spoke the words to end all discussion: “Because I say so.”
We were told, “You can’t judge a book by its cover” as we learned to look beyond the exterior to the inner person. We heard, “Too many cooks spoil the broth” as we learned cooperation.
There were many more sayings I heard 75 years ago when I was a child. These few have remained with me to this day — and I think they probably are being told to children in 2020.
The only one that perhaps was unique to my mother and still might be applicable today is: “You can never tell the depth of a well by the length of the handle of its pump.”
Many of the readers of the Richmond Times-Dispatch probably have heard all of these sayings and more.
It would be nice if our leaders had heard them as well.
Claire Millhiser Rosenbaum.
Henrico.”