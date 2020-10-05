COD, Oct. 6, 2020: Newspapers serve necessary watchdog role

Newspapers serve necessary watchdog role

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding Bill Lohmann’s recent column, “In Caroline, the loss of a newspaper leaves a void,” he notes that papers not only provide information, but “serve as a thread that can help stitch a community together.”

I would add that newspapers also stand as watchdogs, a necessary role in these times when there is such a concerted effort to discredit them as “fake news.” One of my favorite quotes comes from Thomas Jefferson:

“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Suzan McKenzie.