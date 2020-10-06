COD, Oct. 7, 2020: Ginsburg-Scalia legacy offers hope for future

Ginsburg-Scalia legacy offers hope for future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We live in contentious times, with families, friends and associates taking grievous offense to the political views of those closest to them. It should not and does not have to be that way. We must remember our common goals. We all want the best for our families and friends, our country and the world. How we get there is where we differ.

Why not use the relationship of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia as a model for ourselves? Politically, they were polar opposites; personally, there might never have been closer friends than they. I miss them and their schematic for loving life.

We’ve all come from different places and confront different challenges. Those in my sphere know all, and yet choose to love me anyway. They know that if they pray differently, look different and think differently, they will be loved by me for many reasons, especially for the color and spice they add to my life experience. Beyond that, I’m pretty sure what others think of me is none of my business.