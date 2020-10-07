COD, Oct. 8, 2020: Nurse practioners serve in vital health care roles

Nurse practioners serve in vital health care roles
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield recently reduced reimbursement rates for Virginia’s nurse practitioners (NP) and physician assistants (PA) from 100% to 85%. This change will have a devastating effect on health care by potentially forcing practice closures and layoffs, and encouraging providers to relocate to states with better reimbursement rates. With a reduced workforce, patients might be unable to receive care or have to wait even longer to see a provider. These changes unequally will impact Virginia’s Black and brown communities where provider shortages are greatest.
This spring, many NPs and PAs were furloughed or laid off when practices closed or suspended elective care. Medical practices that have continued operating or reopened now must choose between keeping advanced practice providers on staff — and accepting lower reimbursement rates — or laying them off if hiring decisions were made assuming 100% reimbursement.
In March 2019, Anthem notified providers it fully would reimburse for the work of NPs and PAs who collaborate with physicians, leading many practices to hire NPs and PAs. In June of this year, Anthem lowered reimbursement rates while continuing to make record profits. At the same time, health care providers are caring for COVID-19 patients, working to prevent community spread and risking their lives by coming to work every day.
There are more than 13,000 NPs, including certified nurse midwives and certified registered nurse anesthetists, and 4,000 PAs licensed in Virginia. Many of these providers work in rural and underserved areas to provide care to Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. Studies show that patients whose primary care providers are NPs have fewer emergency room visits and shorter hospital stays, resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs. NPs work to expand access to care in underserved communities, end health disparities and combat systemic racism in health care. It’s time to recognize the value of this care and reimburse us accordingly.
Becky Compton,
President, Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners.Charlottesville.