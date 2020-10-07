COD, Oct. 8, 2020: Nurse practioners serve in vital health care roles

Nurse practioners serve in vital health care roles

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield recently reduced reimbursement rates for Virginia’s nurse practitioners (NP) and physician assistants (PA) from 100% to 85%. This change will have a devastating effect on health care by potentially forcing practice closures and layoffs, and encouraging providers to relocate to states with better reimbursement rates. With a reduced workforce, patients might be unable to receive care or have to wait even longer to see a provider. These changes unequally will impact Virginia’s Black and brown communities where provider shortages are greatest.

This spring, many NPs and PAs were furloughed or laid off when practices closed or suspended elective care. Medical practices that have continued operating or reopened now must choose between keeping advanced practice providers on staff — and accepting lower reimbursement rates — or laying them off if hiring decisions were made assuming 100% reimbursement.