COD, Oct. 9, 2020: 'No excuse' mail-in ballot makes voting safer in Va.

‘No excuse’ mail-in ballot makes voting safer in Va.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Election watchers predict more absentee ballots will be cast this year than in any preceding election.

As a teacher, I think that’s a great thing, especially if it results in more people overall exercising their right to vote. Just 58% of eligible Americans voted in 2016. How many were people who work long hours or multiple jobs, who simply had no time to go to the polls and felt overwhelmed by complicated ballot requirements?

Thank you to legislators in the General Assembly who added sensible changes to the process to remove barriers to participation. They waived the witness requirement, allowed “no excuse” absentee voting and included a postage-paid envelope for return of the ballot.

I encourage everyone to vote safely, from home, by requesting their absentee ballot from elections.virginia.gov before the deadline of Oct. 23.

Darrell Turner.