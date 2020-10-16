COD, Oct. Oct. 17, 2020: Identify, oppose bigotry to keep it from growing

Identify, oppose bigotry to keep it from growing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

George Santayana, renowned Spanish philosopher, poet and novelist, said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

There lately has been a lot of talk about white supremacist and militia groups. There is no place in American society for racist or neo-Nazi groups that would do harm to anyone in this country. It must be our mission to ensure that people know about what happened in the Holocaust so they will reject racism, anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry.

We can learn a lot from what happened in Nazi Germany. In 1933, Dachau, the first concentration camp, was opened. In the same year, the Nazis organized a boycott of Jewish businesses and professions. Soon after, Jews no longer were allowed to have jobs in civil service or teaching. In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were instituted, depriving Jews of their citizenship and the right to hold public office. This led to Jews and others being sent to ghettos, which led to the Final Solution in concentration and death camps. The white supremacists and racists of today can lead us down an equally dangerous path.