COD, Sept. 1, 2020: Is lawsuit engendering contempt for the law?

Is lawsuit engendering contempt for the law?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Monument Avenue residents have sued the commonwealth of Virginia to keep the Robert E Lee statue standing. A trial is set for October, and the decision will be handed down some days or weeks or months after that.
Should the decision be to remove the statue, the plaintiffs might appeal.
The plaintiffs depend on a reading of law that would allow a document written generations ago to hamstring future generations until the end of time.
Can you imagine anything more ridiculous?
Who in Richmond honestly believes that the statue will stand, even if this quixotic lawsuit goes all the way to the Supreme Court? The statue’s days are numbered; it legally will be removed — or illegally by lawbreakers — but it is going.
Every day that goes by, one more young person comes to believe that our courts are instruments of an oppressing class, that our legal system is a tool of an oppressing class. Will they be wrong to believe this?
We have been taught to disobey bad laws. But what about bad process? Gov. Ralph Northam should offer to sit down with the plaintiffs and arrive at the obvious conclusion in days, instead of letting it drag on for months or years. If the plaintiffs refuse, let Northam or Mayor Levar Stoney act to remove the Lee statue as soon as possible before an entire generation of Richmond’s finest succumbs to contempt for the law — an unnecessary and tragic ending for everybody.
David Abraham.
Richmond.