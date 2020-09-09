COD, Sept. 10, 2020: Great art captures emotions of the times

Great art captures emotions of the times

What a delight it was to read Joe Slay’s recent op-ed column, “Sounds of sadness: Chopin’s music. Our pandemic.” Finally, a piece that suggests a comprehension of the current state of affairs that rises above childish me-ism and intellectually shallow present-ism.

Art — great art, not the crass vulgarity spewed by those masquerading as artists — far better captures the true emotions of reality than supposed objective analysis. Art helps us feel, and through feelings we begin to better understand, even vicariously experience, the thoughts and motivations of others now and in the past. No, it does not lend itself to instant gratification and shallow inquiry, but it does offer something greater than ignorant denial, name-calling and sanctimonious posturing.