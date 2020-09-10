COD, Sept. 11, 2020:No Friday night lights memories for Class of 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No Friday night lights memories for Class of 2021

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Fifty years ago, I was anticipating the start of my senior year football season. It was the culmination of several years of organized football. Most of my classmates and I knew we never would play football after this season. We had to make our senior season count. Our goal was to go undefeated.

On the gridiron, I learned many lessons about sacrifice, persistence and teamwork. I was taught to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat. My teammates were my brothers, with whom I shared blood, sweat and tears.

When my high school class gathers next summer for our 50th reunion, I will be searching for those teammates and sharing memories of our senior year. We ended up 7-3. It wasn’t the undefeated season we had hoped for, but at least we were given the opportunity to play.

What about today’s senior class? They are not going to have that opportunity to play football this fall. Perhaps not at all. What memories will they share when their class gathers for their reunions? I can’t say. But I know they won’t recall competition under the lights on crisp, fall Friday nights. It is beyond disappointing. And for that, I am truly sorry.