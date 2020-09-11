COD, Sept. 12, 2020: Oversight boards needed to monitor politicians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oversight boards needed to monitor politicians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a fan of City Councilwoman Kim Gray, who is seeking to hold Mayor Levar Stoney accountable for awarding a $1.8 million contract to a friend despite Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin’s recusal of an investigation. I agree with University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias’ remark that Stoney’s action warrants an investigation from an “independent person.”

A suggestion: Why not ask the General Assembly to pass a “Politician Oversight Bill” that mirrors the police oversight legislation under consideration?

This would give local oversight requiring “panels with power to investigate and take disciplinary action” against politicians like Stoney who might have broken numerous laws.

These local boards could subpoena witnesses against politicians, eliminate any immunity, and I’d add enact term limits and suspend salaries, as well as any and all pensions and other perks associated with the job.

Matt Waters.