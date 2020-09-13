COD, Sept. 14, 2020: Support plan to restore voting power to the people

Support plan to

restore voting power

to the people

This fall, Virginia voters have the unique opportunity to end partisan gerrymandering by voting “yes” on Amendment 1. This amendment would create a bipartisan commission of both citizens and elected officials to ensure fair, nonpartisan maps are produced each redistricting year. With the 2021 redistricting looming, it is crucial that we pass this reform now, lest we face 10 more years of gerrymandered districts.

While Amendment 1 was penned by a Democratic senator, it truly is a bipartisan piece of legislation. It has no agenda besides restoring power to the people and ending a practice that dilutes voting power and undermines democracy. Unfortunately, it has faced bitter opposition from politicians desperately attempting to abuse their power at the expense of the people they swore to serve.

When Republicans held the majority, Democrats railed against the corrupt, gerrymandered districts the GOP had drawn. Now, however, with their party in power, some Democrats have changed their tune, hoping for a chance to cherry-pick their own voters in the very same way. It is blatant hypocrisy. The state Democratic party even has altered its platform to officially oppose the amendment. The politicization of the legislation — which truly only is about fairness — comes not as a surprise, but as a disappointment nonetheless. Let’s get one thing straight: The only people who oppose a fair redistricting process are power-hungry politicians. I urge Virginians to vote “yes” on Amendment 1 to return power to the people and end partisan gerrymandering in the commonwealth.