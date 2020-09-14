COD, Sept. 15, 2020: Big Tent event keeps arts alive during pandemic

Big Tent event keeps arts alive during pandemic

Kudos to Maymont and the Richmond Symphony for the very successful Big Tent community festival African American Voices. Due to diligent efforts by staff and volunteers from both organizations, concertgoers were treated to a unique musical experience in a safe physical environment. Every checkpoint and vendor interaction was designed to guard against this gathering becoming a coronavirus spreader event. The highlight of the evening was watching the symphony’s new music director, Valentina Peleggi, conduct a program that integrated great American musical scores with poignant stories of those in servitude to the owners of Maymont, James and Sallie Dooley. It was such a glorious and memorable evening.