COD, Sept. 17, 2020: Red Cross volunteers offer much-needed aid

Red Cross volunteers offer much-needed aid

Kudos to the American Red Cross. With the horrific, life-threatening fires ravaging the western part of our country, firefighters are struggling to contain something that seems uncontainable. Once again, hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers quickly have gone to provide shelter, food and comfort to all those being affected, both people and animals. Volunteers work hard to meet the demands of many who are suffering from the tragedy. While this is part of the Red Cross mission, it doesn’t seem to get much press. Red Cross volunteers do this so often, especially in recent times with so many disasters occurring. Perhaps they are taken for granted, but it is very important for everyone to know how frequently they are called into service. Without these volunteers, things would be different.