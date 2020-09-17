COD, Sept. 18, 2020: Group advocates for end of death penalty in state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Group advocates for end of death penalty in state

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Reporter Frank Green’s powerful statement in Monday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch story is a call to action. He wrote, “The figures [in a recent report about racial bias and the death penalty] suggest that Virginia’s justice system curbed lynchings by supplanting them with court-imposed executions.” It finally is time to address this historical sin and end state-ordered execution in Virginia.

Virginia’s ugly history of slavery, Jim Crow and systemic racism includes a shameful legacy: Since 1976, Virginia has executed 113 people, a toll second only to Texas. Another shameful fact: There have been more executions in Virginia since 1608 than in any other state — almost 1,400.

A report released Monday by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) reveals that as lynchings decreased in the early 20th century, executions increased. “The death penalty has been used to enforce racial hierarchies throughout United States history,” said Ngozi Ndulue, the report’s lead author.