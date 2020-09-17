COD, Sept. 18, 2020: Group advocates for end of death penalty in state

Group advocates for end of death penalty in state
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reporter Frank Green’s powerful statement in Monday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch story is a call to action. He wrote, “The figures [in a recent report about racial bias and the death penalty] suggest that Virginia’s justice system curbed lynchings by supplanting them with court-imposed executions.” It finally is time to address this historical sin and end state-ordered execution in Virginia.
Virginia’s ugly history of slavery, Jim Crow and systemic racism includes a shameful legacy: Since 1976, Virginia has executed 113 people, a toll second only to Texas. Another shameful fact: There have been more executions in Virginia since 1608 than in any other state — almost 1,400.
A report released Monday by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) reveals that as lynchings decreased in the early 20th century, executions increased. “The death penalty has been used to enforce racial hierarchies throughout United States history,” said Ngozi Ndulue, the report’s lead author.
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy (VICPP) long has supported the abolition of the death penalty for moral, human rights and practical reasons. The death penalty discriminates against people with low incomes and people of color; it is not a deterrent to crime; and it is costlier to society than incarceration (it costs three times as much to prosecute someone for a death penalty charge).
VICPP is a nonpartisan coalition of 20,000 people of all faiths who advocate for economic, racial, social and environmental justice. Most faith traditions call on us to love one another and respect human life. The government should not devalue human life by executing people.
VICPP is taking up the fight and partnering with Virginians for the Abolition of the Death Penalty to pass legislation to end the death penalty during the 2021 General Assembly. We call on all Virginians to join us in this fight for justice. For more information, go to the website: www.virginiainterfaithcenter.org
The Rev. LaKeisha Cook,
Justice Reform Organizer.Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.
Richmond.