COD, Sept. 19, 2020: Reader rues changes forced on Postal Service

Reader rues changes forced on Postal Service

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, I went to my local post office to buy 50 postcard stamps for “Make a Plan to Vote” postcards I will send to recently registered voters in Virginia. It only had 40 postcard stamps. The next day, at a larger post office, I bought the last of its postcard stamps.

I guess President Donald Trump not only is going to see that mailed ballots don’t get to their destinations, but he also is finding ways to limit stamps so that the cards we are sending to registered voters encouraging them to vote won’t get there, either.

In my lifetime, the post office has been an important helpmate. When hiking the Appalachian Trail, I depended on those near-trail towns to hold general delivery mail addressed to me as a thru-hiker. The Postal Service never failed me. My mail always was there.

I still remember a small post office in New Hampshire filled with packages for hikers sending home summer clothes and receiving their winter gear. Its back room was stacked high with packages. Post office workers realized the branch was at a crucial changing point for hikers and allowed the parcels to pile up awaiting recipients’ arrivals.