COD, Sept. 2, 2020: More inclusive learning not just for history class

More inclusive learning not just for history class
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So, the commonwealth of Virginia has a plan to expand Black history in the curriculum. And if I read the news story right, this “course” will be taught in high school as an elective. No, no, no, no, no. Did it really take 34 “specialists” to come up with this solution to a major problem? Where are the curriculum specialists who know how to integrate a subject into the entire K-12 curriculum?
The possibilities are endless and so appealing and vital and significant that it excites me beyond measure to think how this subject matter can be taught, not just in the history classroom but in English, science, math, home economics, art, music and beyond. Wouldn’t it be remarkable if the heads of each program of study were asked and allowed to offer ideas on how to include Black, Hispanic, Asian and American Indian histories into her or his set of courses — and yes, beginning in preschool?
The need for the expansion of our total story into the curriculum is so crucial that the search for a meaningful approach should not take a few weeks at the cost of a few dollars. It should be a focus of study that might cost as much as statue removal and it could take many months to work toward a real solution. That solution could go beyond fitting the description into the Standards of Learning language and should develop a meaningful set of courses that results in a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.
Meta Potts.
Henrico.