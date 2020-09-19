COD, Sept. 20, 2020: For a better future, teach youths to brave obstacles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a better future, teach youths to brave obstacles

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When we reflect on our country’s history, there is a consistent theme of perseverance and courage. Our ancestors fought for the freedom we enjoy. We take our independence for granted because we didn’t live through those battles. Pages in history books aren’t the same as experiencing the struggle.

Our forefathers faced attacks, illness, droughts and other opposition. They responded to these life-and-death situations with bravery and relentlessness.

Are we considering the long-term mindsets we are modeling for the next generation? Is our response to the coronavirus preparing our young people for the trials ahead?

We learn best through doing or experiencing. We might disagree on a lot of subjects, but I think we all agree we want the next generation to make our country even greater. We want our young people to exhibit perseverance, determination, resilience, hard work, bravery and more. You can’t will these characteristics; they must be learned the hard way. They are learned by facing each day’s obstacles, learning from them and not giving up.