COD, Sept. 20, 2020: For a better future, teach youths to brave obstacles

For a better future, teach youths to brave obstacles
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When we reflect on our country’s history, there is a consistent theme of perseverance and courage. Our ancestors fought for the freedom we enjoy. We take our independence for granted because we didn’t live through those battles. Pages in history books aren’t the same as experiencing the struggle.
Our forefathers faced attacks, illness, droughts and other opposition. They responded to these life-and-death situations with bravery and relentlessness.
Are we considering the long-term mindsets we are modeling for the next generation? Is our response to the coronavirus preparing our young people for the trials ahead?
We learn best through doing or experiencing. We might disagree on a lot of subjects, but I think we all agree we want the next generation to make our country even greater. We want our young people to exhibit perseverance, determination, resilience, hard work, bravery and more. You can’t will these characteristics; they must be learned the hard way. They are learned by facing each day’s obstacles, learning from them and not giving up.
I’ve had a wonderful life, but it hasn’t been peaches and cream, and never will be. We have a choice to make every day. We either face each challenge or give up. The suicide rate in our country increased by 33% from 1999 through 2017, according to the American Psychological Association. Let’s reverse that trend and change the course of our country.
Our country gained its freedom and success through courage, not fear.
The coronavirus will not be the last hurdle we face. How we teach our young people to respond to situations will formulate the future. Do we want them filled with fear or equipped with confidence? Are we teaching them how to overcome hard things?
Katie Kennedy.
Henrico.