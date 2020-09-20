COD, Sept. 21, 2020: Political yard signs can display hopes for future

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Political yard signs can display hopes for future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

These are difficult times in America.

A deeply divided country is facing the most consequential election in generations. We are in the midst of a raging pandemic. We are dealing with racial inequality and a sagging economy. The future of health care hangs in the balance, and climate change is a serious issue that requires urgent attention.

In early January, I became a campaign volunteer for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. I have participated in virtual meetings and have done a litany of other things that campaigns depend upon. It has been a gratifying experience.

One of my favorite jobs has been delivering yard signs. I mostly have delivered yard signs in Chesterfield County, where I have lived the past two decades. I now have toured the entire county multiple times. I never realized what a diverse and expansive county Chesterfield is. Delivering signs has been uplifting in many ways. The recipients are happy to see me, and on multiple occasions, the signs proudly were placed in the yards by the owners the minute they were delivered — before I could drive away.