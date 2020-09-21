COD, Sept. 22, 2020: Connecting birds, bees to Washington and Lee

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connecting birds, bees

to Washington and Lee

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent debates surrounding the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue and to change the name of Washington and Lee University have a connection in more ways than one. Few would associate the pair with the birds and the bees, but they are connected.

From 1844, a wooden statue of George Washington stood on the roof of a building named in his honor. Despite numerous coats of paint and other precautions, the statue deteriorated. When it was taken down and replaced by the beautiful bronze statue that now graces the cupola, a bird’s nest with four eggs was found in the crumbling wood. The nest is on display next to the renovated Washington in the basement of the university’s library.

In Richmond during the 1920s, many citizens complained about being stung by bees. It took several years to locate the culprits, but in the end, the bees were found in the mouth and nose of Traveler, Lee’s mount that is part of his statue. There is no report that the varmints harmed the general.