COD, Sept. 23, 2020: Pandemic-induced change at DMV worthy of keeping

Pandemic-induced change at DMV worth keeping

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is hard to think of anything good that has come from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans. Businesses have had to reinvent themselves to stay alive and to accommodate the essential public services. Case in point is the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Notoriously known for being the most dreaded experience for a licensed driver to receive timely in-person required services, the adjustments the DMV has made to continue to provide services, and to protect its clients and employees, during the pandemic have been an overwhelming success based on my recent experience and visit.

As required, I made an appointment in mid-July and the earliest date I could get was mid-September to renew my license and get the Real ID. I gathered all the required documents together to apply for the Real ID and arrived for my 9:30 a.m. appointment 10 minutes early as per DMV requirements. I waited about 10 minutes as there was a client ahead of me and DMV workers immediately moved me to the next available window. I gave the customer service representative my documentation, took the eye exam, completed the application and got my picture taken.