COD, Sept. 24, 2020: Pull together for comfort in a year full of losses

Pull together for comfort in a year full of losses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Writer Joan Didion’s book “The Year of Magical Thinking” recently came to mind, nearly a decade after I read it. In encounters with strangers, familiar customers at work, co-workers, friends and family, the question of how each person is doing during this tumultuous year comes up. Most often, the response is, “OK, hanging in. Just want things to be normal again.” Or, “I wish things could be the way they used to be.” And that is across the board.

Whatever our differences are, our common bond is that we all are reeling from loss — whether it is loss of a loved one, as Didion wrote about in her book, or the loss of all aspects of life as we have known it. We all are mourning, some to a greater degree than others. Acknowledging that we all are in this together might help us get through it. It’s worth the try.

Jo Ann Orlandi.