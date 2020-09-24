COD, Sept. 25, 2020: Reader expands her pro-life definition

Reader expands her pro-life definition

Having devoted my life to teaching special education, I am assured in my conviction of caring for life. Therefore, I consider myself pro-life. However, my definition of pro-life is more encompassing than typical perception. Pro-life to me means the belief that our national government should lead our country in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and preventing the massive and disproportionate number of Americans who have succumbed to COVID-19. Pro-life to me means that all Americans have health care that would allow access to preventive care along with adequate care if they become sick. Pro-life means I wear a mask in public areas, not only to protect myself, but also to protect all people near me. Pro-life means an end to the divisiveness and violence that have overcome our country in the way we treat those who are different in appearance or belief, and participation in the belief that guns — whose sole purpose is to kill rather than for sport — are necessary.