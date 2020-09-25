COD, Sept. 26, 2020: Hybrid learning plan not best option for students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hybrid learning plan not best option for students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Everyone knows that children learn more when they have direct contact with a teacher. Chesterfield County Public Schools’ Hybrid Learning Plan will reduce that contact. Children benefit from consistency and having a relationship with a teacher, but the hybrid system will force schools to shuffle teachers around. Students could have a new teacher altogether, or different teachers for in-person and online learning.

It almost is impossible to understand or to explain why the school board is choosing to uproot students, offer them less direct interaction with a teacher and send them into poorly ventilated, poorly cleaned schools in what amounts to a leap into the dark, groundlessly hoping for the best.

Moreover, just after teachers have revamped their lessons to fit with virtual learning, now the school system is doubling their workload by expecting them to teach two groups at once in the hybrid system, while providing no extra planning time or even the proper technology. It’s hard to see how this won’t undermine the instruction teachers can provide. Although virtual learning is not ideal, it is far superior to risking our children’s education and health just to be in a physical classroom for a day or two each week with a teacher.