COD, Sept. 27, 2020: Rush to replace Ginsburg smacks of hypocrisy

Rush to replace Ginsburg smacks of hypocrisy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Four years ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to allow hearings or bring a vote on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for a seat on the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. At the time, McConnell said he believed voters should have a say, even though the 2016 election was almost eight months away.

Now, with a presidential election a little more than one month away, McConnell is rushing the vote on a nominee who has not yet been selected, and many Senate Republicans are vowing to back President Donald Trump’s yet unknown selection, before hearings are held to get to know the nominee’s history or qualifications.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in 2016, when denying Garland’s nomination, “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president [elected in 2016] and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said [in 2016], ‘Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’”

Such blatant hypocrisy on the part of both men — and those who cowardly follow them — would, in normal times, be unlikely.