COD, Sept. 27, 2020: Rush to replace Ginsburg smacks of hypocrisy

Rush to replace Ginsburg smacks of hypocrisy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Four years ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to allow hearings or bring a vote on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for a seat on the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. At the time, McConnell said he believed voters should have a say, even though the 2016 election was almost eight months away.
Now, with a presidential election a little more than one month away, McConnell is rushing the vote on a nominee who has not yet been selected, and many Senate Republicans are vowing to back President Donald Trump’s yet unknown selection, before hearings are held to get to know the nominee’s history or qualifications.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in 2016, when denying Garland’s nomination, “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president [elected in 2016] and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said [in 2016], ‘Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’”
Such blatant hypocrisy on the part of both men — and those who cowardly follow them — would, in normal times, be unlikely.
Only two women, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have said that the nomination should wait until a new president is inaugurated. That Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement on the Supreme Court should occur in such a partisan moment in our history, where the people in our country are divided in so many ways — a situation that has been stoked and encouraged by Trump — is a blow to our democracy. Its repercussions could be felt for years, and could do damage to our people and our democracy that is unfathomable.
My hope is that two more senators will find the courage to join these two women and deny this nomination.
Marcia Dickinson.
Richmond.